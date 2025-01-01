Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingadultcraftThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro III as Kikuchi Hyogo Narikage in the Play Katakiuchi Chuko Kagami (Vendetta: A Model of Loyalty and Filial Duty), Performed at the Nakamura Theater from the Fifth Day of the Sixth Month, 1770 by Ippitsusai BunchoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 556 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1389 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar