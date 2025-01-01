Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechinese warriorzhangcartoonbookpersonartbowdrawingActors Sawamura Sôjûrô II as Chinese Sage Huangshi Gong and Ichikawa Danzô III as Chinese Warrior Zhang Liang in “At Mt. Otoko, a Trial of Strength in Drawing the Bow” (“Otokoyama yunzei kurabe”) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 561 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1402 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar