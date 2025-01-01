Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageutamaro kitagawajapan geishautamarocartoonpersonartclothingdrawingFolding Fan Seller, Round Fan Seller, and Barley Pounder (Ogi-uri, uchiwa-uri, mugi-tsuki), from the series "Female Geisha Section of the Yoshiwara Niwaka Festival (Seiro niwaka onna geisha no bu)" by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 813 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2032 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar