Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingwomanadultThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Honcho-maru Tsunagoro (?) in the Play Hono Nitta Daimyojin (?), Performed at the Morita Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1777 (?) by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 536 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1340 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar