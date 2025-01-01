Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartmanclothingdrawingadultThe Actors Ichikawa Danjuro V as Hige no Ikyu, Nakamura Riko as Agemaki, and Ichikawa Ebizo as Agemaki's attendant in the play "Sukeroku Yukari no Edozakura" at the Nakamura Theater in the third month, 1784 by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 832 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2079 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar