The Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Nakaomi Katsumi Disguised as the Farmer Datta no Nizo, in the Play Shitenno-ji Nobori Kuyo, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eighth Month, 1773 by Katsukawa Shunsho Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago