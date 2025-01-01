Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagedrawingcartoonpatternpersonartclothingwomanadultThe Actor Tomizawa Montaro I as Miyako no Mae in the play "Izu Genji Horai Yakata," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1736 by Okumura MasanobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 587 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1468 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar