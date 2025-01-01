Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonanimalpatternpersonartclothingdrawingadultThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as the Courtesan Toyama in the Play Koi Nyobo Somewake Tazuna, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Ninth Month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 575 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1438 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar