Scene at the Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine, from Act One of Chushingura (Treasury of the Forty-seven Loyal Retainers), from the series "Chushingura Juichimai-Tsuzuki (Set of Eleven Sheets Illustrating Chushingura)" by Katsukawa Shunho
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago