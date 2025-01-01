Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagescenic theatermonstercartoonplanttreepersonartforestThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro II as Osada no Taro Kagemune Disguised as the Woodcutter Gankutsu no Gorozo, in Act Four (?) of the Play Nue no Mori Ichiyo no Mato (Forest of the Nue Monster: Target of the Eleventh Month), Performed at the Nakamura Theater from the First Day of the Eleventh Month, 1770 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2122 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar