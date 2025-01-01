Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartdrawingadultpaintingjapanesejapanThe Actor Asao Tamejuro I as Drunken Gotobei in the Play Yoshitsune Koshigoe Jo, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Ninth Month, 1790 by Katsukawa ShunsenOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 553 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1383 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar