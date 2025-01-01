Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesesshu daimotsujapanese ghostcartoonbookpatternpersonseaartThe Ghosts of the Heike Appear in Daimotsu Bay in Settsu Province (Sesshu Daimotsu no ura Heike onryo arawaruru zu) by Katsushika HokuiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 813 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2033 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar