The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Miura no Katagai Disuigsed as the Nun Narukami, in the Play Ume-goyomi Akebono Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Second Month, 1780 by Katsukawa Shunsho Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago