Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetigerjapanese painting tigerutamaro kitagawacartoonpersonartmanclothingHour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 782 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1955 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar