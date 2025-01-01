Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingadultwomanThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the Courtesan Maizuru in the Play Furisode Kisaragi Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Second Month, 1772 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 561 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1402 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar