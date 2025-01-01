Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegozengozen hangakucartoonpatternpersonartpostage stampwallThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as Hangaku Gozen Breaking Down the Gate in the Play Wada-gassen Onna Maizuru (The Wada Conflict: A Woman's "Maizuru"), Performed at the Nakamura Theater from the Twenty-fifth Day of the Seventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 572 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1430 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar