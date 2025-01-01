Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartmanwallclothingdrawingThe Actors Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Karigane Bunshichi, Bando Mitsugoro I as An no Heibei, Ichikawa Danjuro V as Gokuin Sen'emon, Nakamura Sukegoro II as Kaminari Shokuro, and Sakata Hangoro II as Hotei Ichiemon (right to left), in "Gonin Otoko" (Five Chivalrous Commoners), an Interlude in Part Two of the Play Hatsumombi Kuruwa Soga (A Soga Drama on the First Festival Day in the Pleasure District), Performed at the Nakamura Theater from the First Day of the Second Month, 1780 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 536 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1339 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar