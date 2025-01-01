Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagejapancartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingwomanThe Actor Segawa Yujiro I as Oshichi in the play "Edo no Haru Meisho Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the third month, 1773 by Torii Kiyomitsu I (Publisher)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 594 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1484 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar