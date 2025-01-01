Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartclothingdrawingpaintingcraftjapaneseEnjoying the Evening Cool at Ryogoku Bridge (Ryogokubashi noryo), from the series "Fashionable Eight Views of Edo (Furyu Edo hakkei)" by Kikukawa EizanOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 824 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2059 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar