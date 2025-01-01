Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewall paintingcartoonpatternpersonartwalldrawingpaintingThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro I as Usami no Saburo in the play "Yukun Yoroi Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1736 by Torii Kiyomasu IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 608 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1520 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar