Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageshipsailingminamotopersonartcastlepaintingflagLord Minamoto Yoritomo Captures Takadate Castle in His Conquest of Mutsu Province (Minamoto Yoritomo ko Oshu seibatsu Takadachi no shojo o koraku su), and View of the Coast of Mutsu Province (Oshu kaigan ichiran) by Utagawa Kuniteru II (Kunitsuna II)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 606 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1514 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar