Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepaintingjapanese calligraphycartoonpatternpersonartjapanese artclothingIse, section of sheet no. 3 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1112 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2781 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar