Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageharimazehiroshigejapanese architecturebookpatternpersonartjapanese artKameyama, section of sheet no. 13 from the series "Pictures of the Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 826 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2064 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar