Evening Cherry Blossoms at Goten Hill (Gotenyama no yuzakura), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto Meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago
Public Domain
CC0 license