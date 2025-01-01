Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetraditional japanese artstampcartoonplantpatternpersonartpostage stampThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo I as Mizue Gozen in the play "Suehiro Izu Nikki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eleventh month, 1745 (?) by Torii Kiyomasu IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 585 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1463 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar