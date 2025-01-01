Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagekoicartoonpatternpersonartcollageclothingdrawingThe actors Nakamura Tomijuro II as the wet nurse Shigenoi and Ichimura Uzaemon XIII as Jinenjo no Sankichi in the play "Koi Nyobo Somewake Tazuna," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the fifth month, 1854 by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 906 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2266 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar