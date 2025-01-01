Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartmanclothingdrawingadultpaintingThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Tambaya Suketaro in the Play On'ureshiku Zonji Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Second Month, 1790 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 549 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1372 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar