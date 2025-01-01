Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevictorianbridgemothers daypaintingelizabeth murrayvictorian architecturevictorian englandhouse exteriorScarborough (recto), and Sketch of House with Mother and Children (verso) by Elizabeth MurrayOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 846 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2114 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar