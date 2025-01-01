Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpaperbookpersonartfurniturespringclothingHoliday in the Country. “- Life in the country really isn't all that entertaining, as they all say. - And to think that spring has only just begun,” plate 14 from Ces Bons Parisiens by Honoré-Victorin DaumierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 904 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2261 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar