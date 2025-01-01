Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageblack bullcartoonpapercowanimalpersonartmanThe Parisian “- Tell me, good man, what are you doing with all these cows once they have become old and don't give milk any more? The Cowherd “- Silly question... we make oxen out of them!,” plate 13 from Ces Bons Parisiens by Honoré-Victorin DaumierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 853 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2133 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar