Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebooks 1500coloring pagejerusalemcartoonpaperjesusbookpersonJesus Foretelling the Destruction of Jerusalem from Spiegel menschlicher Behältnis (The Mirror of Human Salvation), Plate 13 from Woodcuts from Books of the 15th Century by Unknown artist (Illustrator)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 832 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2079 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar