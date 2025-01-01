Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagegrand palaiswall decorpatternartfloral patternwallcraftgreenPanel Formerly Part of the Wall Covering in the Deuxième Salon des Grands Appartements of the Palais de Meudon (Château Neuf) (Empire style) by Lacostat et Trollier (Weaver)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1054 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2635 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar