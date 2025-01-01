Edit ImageCropTong3SaveSaveEdit Imageeverbag tulipsblue vasejapanese vase illustrationtulip etchingvintage japanese vaseflowers vase purple paintingflowerartEverbag tulips, vintage Japanese etching artwork psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 3773 x 4412 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1026 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3773 x 4412 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar