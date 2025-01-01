Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonskybookpersonartwaterclothingdrawingWatching the Water Festival from Azuma Bridge, from the series "Eight Precincts of the Kinryuzan Temple in Asakusa (Asakusa Kinruzan hakkei)" by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 907 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2268 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar