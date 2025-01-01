Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegozengozen hangakutheaterjapanese artcartoonpersonartclothingThe Actor Nakamura Tomijuro I as Lady Hangaku (Hangaku Gozen) in the Play Wada-gassen Onna Maizuru, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Seventh Month, 1777 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 574 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1435 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar