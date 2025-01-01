Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonbookpatternpersonartmanclothingdrawingThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as Koito, Sawamura Sojuro III as the monk Sainenbo, and Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the monk Renseibo, in the shosa "Mata Saku Hana Museume Dojoji," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the fourth month, 1783 by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 810 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2026 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar