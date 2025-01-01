Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageautumn tapestryfamous placejapanese autumn artjapanese art autumn moonjapananimalskymoonAutumn Moon of the Jewel River, View of Fishermen Catching Sweetfish (Tamagawa shugetsu, Tamagawa ayukumi no zu), from the series "Eight VIews of Famous Places (Meisho hakkei)" by Utagawa Toyoshige (Toyokuni II)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 828 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2070 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar