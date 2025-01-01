Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingwomanadultThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Soga no Goro in the play "Hatachiyama Horai Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1759 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 576 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1439 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar