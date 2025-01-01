Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartclothingdrawingwomanadultpaintingThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV as Kakogawa Honzo in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the Fifth Month, 1795 by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 804 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2010 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar