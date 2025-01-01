Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefigurewomanstatuepastel art printbrownfrancesco paolo michettipaperpersonA Shepherd (Study for “Il Voto”) (recto); Woman Holding a Baby (Study for “Il Voto”) (verso) by Francesco Paolo MichettiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 742 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1856 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar