A Drapery Study for the Knees of a Seated Allegorical Figure of Charity (recto); Bust of a Naked Allegorical Figure of Charity with Two Putti (verso) by Giovanni Antonio di Francesco Sogliani Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago