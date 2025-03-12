Edit ImageCropTong16SaveSaveEdit Imageodilon redonvasevase pngpublic domain springpnglarge botanicalflower vase paintingretro vintagePNG Odilon Redon's Vase of Flowers artwork sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3333 x 5000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar