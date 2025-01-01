RemixChotika1SaveSaveRemixpodiumluxury metallicgold displaygold podium3d product display podium 3d renderinggold platformgold stagegold luxuryGold luxury product backdrop mockup, 3D curtains with base psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet