The Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as a Mendicant Monk (Gannin Bozu) in the Play Keisei Ide no Yamabuki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Fifth Month, 1787 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago