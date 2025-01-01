Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartwallclothingdrawingwomanadultThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo I as Onatsu and Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Seijuro in the play "Uno Hana Nisei no Aikago," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the fourth month, 1747 by Okumura MasanobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 608 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1519 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar