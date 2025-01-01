Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekimono patterncartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingwomanBeauties Parodying the Seven Sages - A Selection of Younger Courtesans (Shichi kenjin yatsushi bijin shinzo zoroe): Shinoura of the Tsuruya by Chôbunsai EishiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 790 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1976 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar