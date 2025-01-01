Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonbookpatternpersonartdrawingadultpaintingThe Actors Kasaya Matakuro II as Hagun Taro (right), Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Izutsu no Suke Narihira (center), and Nakamura Nakazo I as Kose no Kanaoka Disguised as Sogoro the Charcoal Maker, in the Play Kuni no Hana Ono no Itsumoji, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1771 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 762 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1906 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar