Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingadultpaintingNew Clothes for the Festival of New Herbs (Wakana no hatsuisho): Tamagiku of the Kadotamaya with Attendants Kikuno and Kikuji by Chôbunsai EishiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 825 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2062 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar