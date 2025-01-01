Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanesejapanese paintings artsakurafashioncartoonpatternpersonartThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as Aigo no Waka (right), and Ichikawa Yaozo II as Hachio-maru Aratora (left), in the Play Chigo Sakura Jusan Kane, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1774 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1192 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2979 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar