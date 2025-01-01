Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingadultpaintingThe Actors Nakamura Nakazo I as Matsukaze (right), and Ichikawa Komazo I as Yukihira (left), in the Play Kuni no Hana Ono no Itsumoji, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1771 by Katsukawa ShunchôOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 605 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1513 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar